Most marketers say the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a wide range of changes, affecting everything from their organizational priorities and which channels they use to the metrics they rely on to measure success, according to recent research from Salesforce.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2021 among 8,227 marketers around the world who work for B2B, B2C, and B2B-B2C hybrid firms.

More than eight in ten marketers surveyed say the pandemic has completely changed or somewhat changed their digital engagement strategy, workplace strategy, organizational approaches, workflows and processes, digital management strategy, marketing channel mix, content strategy, and the relative importance of metrics and KPIs.

More than six in ten marketers say they feel more connected to their manager, customers, marketing colleagues, and partner organizations compared with a year ago.

However, only 44% of marketers say they feel more connected to their colleagues in other departments.

Some 57% of marketers in the US and Canada expect to return fully to working in the office after the pandemic, compared with fewer than half of marketers in other regions who expect to return fully to the office.

