Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

CMOs at large companies say better integration of martech solutions is the top area they'd like to see their marketing operations team focus on this year, according to recent research from Brandmaker and Dimensional Research.

The report was based on data from a survey of 114 CMOs and VP-level marketing executives who work for retail, financial services, or fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with more than 500 employees.

Some 51% of respondents say they'd like to see their marketing operations team focus on better integrating their firm's martech stack in 2021, 46% say they'd like to see their operations team focus on more flexible campaign management, and 39% say they'd like to see their operations team focus on real-time transparency.

Improvements to marketing operations for 2021

Some 89% of senior marketing executives at enterprise companies say they have increased their spend on marketing operations solutions in 2021.

Changes in investment in marketing operations solutions for 2021

The top areas of investment for marketing operations solutions in 2021 have been to improve campaign planning, expand automation, and improve financial management.

Key areas of investment for marketing operations solutions in 2021

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 114 CMOs and VP-level marketing executives who work for retail, financial services, or fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with more than 500 employees.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Enterprise CMO Survey: How Marketing Ops Could Improve" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...
Did you like this article?
Know somone who would enjoy it too? Share with your friends, free of charge, no sign up required! Simply share this link, and they will get instant access…

  • Copy Link

  •

    Email

  •

    Twitter

  •

    Facebook

  •

    Pinterest

  •

    Linkedin

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.