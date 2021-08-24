CMOs at large companies say better integration of martech solutions is the top area they'd like to see their marketing operations team focus on this year, according to recent research from Brandmaker and Dimensional Research.

The report was based on data from a survey of 114 CMOs and VP-level marketing executives who work for retail, financial services, or fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with more than 500 employees.

Some 51% of respondents say they'd like to see their marketing operations team focus on better integrating their firm's martech stack in 2021, 46% say they'd like to see their operations team focus on more flexible campaign management, and 39% say they'd like to see their operations team focus on real-time transparency.

Some 89% of senior marketing executives at enterprise companies say they have increased their spend on marketing operations solutions in 2021.

The top areas of investment for marketing operations solutions in 2021 have been to improve campaign planning, expand automation, and improve financial management.

