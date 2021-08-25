Most marketers say hybrid B2B events, which incorporate both online and in-person elements, will become more common in the coming years, according to recent research from ON24.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May 2021 among 200 B2B marketers, 70% of whom work for companies with more than 250 employees.
Some 95% of respondents believe hybrid B2B event approaches will become more widely used in the coming years.
B2B marketers say hybrid events have a number of benefits, including contributing significantly to the pipeline (88% agree) and providing more data compared with physical events (79%).
Despite believing that hybrid B2B events are likely to become more common, only 24% of marketers say they plan to develop new strategies for hybrid events that prioritize both in-person and virtual audiences.
Marketers say the top elements they hope to incorporate into future B2B hybrid events are technology integrations (CRM, etc.) and the ability to connect in real-time with attendees.
