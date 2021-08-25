Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Most marketers say hybrid B2B events, which incorporate both online and in-person elements, will become more common in the coming years, according to recent research from ON24.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May 2021 among 200 B2B marketers, 70% of whom work for companies with more than 250 employees.

Some 95% of respondents believe hybrid B2B event approaches will become more widely used in the coming years.

B2B marketers say hybrid events have a number of benefits, including contributing significantly to the pipeline (88% agree) and providing more data compared with physical events (79%).

Common approaches to B2B marketing events

Despite believing that hybrid B2B events are likely to become more common, only 24% of marketers say they plan to develop new strategies for hybrid events that prioritize both in-person and virtual audiences.

Hybrid event strategies

Marketers say the top elements they hope to incorporate into future B2B hybrid events are technology integrations (CRM, etc.) and the ability to connect in real-time with attendees.

Incorporating elements into hybrid events

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

