Most content entrepreneurs—people who make money by turning content into revenue streams—say the biggest benefits of their work are lifestyle related, according to recent research from The Tilt.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 1,400 people who earn income from creating content, such as social media posts, podcasts, and online courses.

Some 78% of respondents say a benefit of being a content entrepreneur is independence, 73% say a benefit is the ability to pursue a passion, and 69% say a benefit is flexible work hours.

Some 41% of full-time content entrepreneurs say their work is supporting at least one person, compared with 6% of content entrepreneurs who do it as a side gig.

Respondents say it takes 26 months, on average, to grow a content entrepreneurship business to the point that revenue can support one person.

The median amount full-time content entrepreneurs say they've invested in their business is $10,000.

The median gross revenue for full-time content entrepreneurs is $50,000, with that number rising to $125,000 for content entrepreneurs with seven or more years of experience.

