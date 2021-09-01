Many B2B sellers say the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult to close deals because buyers have put decisions on hold and/or reprioritized, according to recent research from Showpad.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 400 B2B sales professionals (practitioners, managers, and executives) from around the world.

Some 46% of respondents say it has been more difficult to close deals since the pandemic began because B2B buyers have put buying decisions on hold, and 43% say it has been more difficult because buyers have reprioritized.

More B2B sellers say they are facing some common sales challenges since the pandemic began, such as the inability to access content, difficulty gauging engagement on calls, a lack of training to succeed with remote selling, and not having access to necessary technology.

More B2B sellers also say they're facing common sales enablement challenges since the pandemic began, such as maintaining effective cross-functional collaboration and struggling with onboarding.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than 400 B2B sales professionals (practitioners, managers, and executives) from around the world.