Less than one-third of businesses say they have brand guidelines that are well known and used by most of the organization, according to recent research from Lucidpress.
The report was based on data from a survey of 452 professionals who work for businesses in a wide range of industries.
Only 30% of respondents say they have brand guidelines that are well known and used by most of their organization when creating content, ads, presentations, and other materials.
Some 23% say their brand guidelines are used only by their creative teams, and 19% say they have guidelines that are followed some of the time. And 13% say they have guidelines that aren't used and/or can't be found.
Some 15% of respondents say their business does not have any brand guidelines.
Some 77% of respondents say off-brand content is created by their business at least a few times a year.
Some 92% of respondents say their business uses creative templates, though only 16% say templates are used across their entire organization.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 452 professionals who work for businesses in a wide range of different industries.
Continue reading "Are Businesses Creating and Using Brand Guidelines?" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Branding Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Branding:
- Why B2B Branding Is More Important Than Ever
- Objective Product Data: An Underrated Driver of Trust and Storytelling
- Rebranding: Five Steps to Building a Story of Evolution and Growth
- Why Marketers Should Build Consumer Trust Through Product Data
- Building a Standout Brand Goes Way Beyond Your Logo: Nick Westergaard on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]