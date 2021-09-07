Less than one-third of businesses say they have brand guidelines that are well known and used by most of the organization, according to recent research from Lucidpress.

The report was based on data from a survey of 452 professionals who work for businesses in a wide range of industries.

Only 30% of respondents say they have brand guidelines that are well known and used by most of their organization when creating content, ads, presentations, and other materials.

Some 23% say their brand guidelines are used only by their creative teams, and 19% say they have guidelines that are followed some of the time. And 13% say they have guidelines that aren't used and/or can't be found.

Some 15% of respondents say their business does not have any brand guidelines.

Some 77% of respondents say off-brand content is created by their business at least a few times a year.

Some 92% of respondents say their business uses creative templates, though only 16% say templates are used across their entire organization.

