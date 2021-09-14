Apple, Amazon, and Disney are the major brands people in the United States feel most intimately connected to, according to recent research from MBLM.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in the summer of 2021 among 3,000 US consumers. The researchers polled participants to understand their emotional connections with 100 popular brands and the strength of those bonds. Each brand was then assigned a Brand Intimacy Quotient score from 1-100 (see the full methodology here).

Apple is the most "intimate" brand overall, the researchers found.

Amazon ranks second, followed by Disney, Target, YouTube, Toyota, Walmart, Costco, Harley-Davidson, and Google:

Apple and Amazon are the brands women feel most intimately connected to, whereas YouTube and Samsung are the brands men feel most intimately connected to.

Americans age 18-34 and Americans age 35-44 feel most intimately connected to Apple, whereas Americans 45-64 feel most intimately connected to Amazon:

Americans with an annual income of $35,000-$100,000 feel most intimately connected with Apple, whereas Americans with an annual income of $150,000+ feel most intimately connected with Costco:

