The size of the podcast listening audience in the US has increased in 2021 after flattening in the second half of 2020, with growth driven by lighter listeners and at-home listeners, according to recent research from Nielsen.
The report was based on data from a Nielsen survey conducted in May 2021 among adults age 18 and older in the United States.
Some 49% of the podcast audience in the US is now made up of lighter listeners (people who listen to podcasts between one and three times a month, on average), up from 39% in August 2018.
Half of podcast listening in the US now happens at home, up from 40% in August 2018.
Podcast listening growth is occurring across all age groups, the researchers found.
Some 20% of podcast listeners in the US are now age 55+, up from 16% in August 2018.
Comedy is the most popular podcast genre across almost all age groups, as well as among both men and women.
