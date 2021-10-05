The median starting salary for a corporate chief marketing officer in the United States is expected to be $170,000 in 2022, according to recent research from Robert Half.

The report was based on data from staffing and recruiting professionals who make thousands of full-time, temporary, and project placements at brands and agencies each year.

The researchers determined projected 2022 salary ranges for marketing, advertising, and public relations positions in the United States based on starting pay only; bonuses, incentives, and other forms of compensation were not taken into account.

The projections were broken down into three percentiles: 25th (new to the type of role, still acquiring relevant skills), 50th/median (average experience, has most of the necessary skills), 75th (above-average experience, has all needed skills).

The full report includes projections for many more positions, as well as data on salary variations by city.

The median starting salary for a corporate vice-president of marketing is forecast to be $151,000 in 2022, and the median starting salary for a marketing manager is forecast to be $81,250.

The median starting salary for a content strategist is forecast to be $78,750 in 2022, and the median starting salary for a copywriter is forecast to be $75,500.

The median starting salary for a vice-president of public relations is forecast to be $121,000 in 2022, and the median starting salary for a public relations manager is forecast to be $82,750.

