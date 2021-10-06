Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Including video on website landing pages tends not to boost conversions in general, and sometimes slightly harms performance, according to recent research from Unbounce.

The report was based on an analysis of 35,000 Unbounce customer form and click landing pages, some of which had no video, some of which had embedded video, and some of which had background video.

The researchers found that form and click landing pages with embedded video actually had a lower median conversion rate compared with pages with no video.

Form landing pages with background video had a marginally higher median conversion rate compared with pages with no video.

Median conversion rate for form landing pages by video type

Median conversion rate for click landing pages by video type

Landing pages with video had a lower median conversion rate for both desktop and mobile compared with pages with no video.

Median conversion rate for landing pages by device type

