Marketers say the top areas where marketing tools could be improved are their integrations with other technologies, their data integrations, and their pricing, according to recent research from SharpSpring and Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2021 among 187 marketing professionals.
Some 27% of marketers say integration with other technologies is one of the top areas where improvement is needed with marketing tools, and 26% say data integration and pricing are top areas for improvement.
Marketers give their martech tools an average score of six out of ten across four key areas: their ability to use data between the sales and marketing teams to manage and convert leads; their ability to track customer data across the entire lifecycle; their ability to deliver a single, centralized view of the customer; and their ability to work with customer data seamlessly across all tools.
The most popular marketing technologies are email tools (78% of marketers say they use them) and social media tools (60%).
