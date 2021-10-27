Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Apple is the world's most valuable brand for the ninth consecutive year, according to recent research from Interbrand.

The annual report was based on an in-depth analysis of major global brands. The researchers determined the brand value based on three areas: financial performance, the role of the brand in driving purchase decisions, and the brand's competitive strength (see the full methodology here).

The five most valuable brands in 2021 are all technology companies: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Samsung.

Coca-Cola ranks as the most valuable non-tech global brand (sixth on the list); it is followed by automakers Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.

25 most valuable global brands in 2021

Apple saw the biggest increase in brand value in 2021 in dollar terms. However, Tesla saw the greatest relative increase, with its brand value jumping by 184% in 2021 compared with 2020.

relative increase in brand value from 2020 to 2021

About the research: The annual report was based on an in-depth analysis of major global brands. The researchers determined the brand valuation based on three key areas: financial performance, the role of the brand in driving purchase decisions, and the brand's competitive strength.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "The 25 Most Valuable Global Brands in 2021" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.