Apple is the world's most valuable brand for the ninth consecutive year, according to recent research from Interbrand.

The annual report was based on an in-depth analysis of major global brands. The researchers determined the brand value based on three areas: financial performance, the role of the brand in driving purchase decisions, and the brand's competitive strength (see the full methodology here).

The five most valuable brands in 2021 are all technology companies: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Samsung.

Coca-Cola ranks as the most valuable non-tech global brand (sixth on the list); it is followed by automakers Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.

Apple saw the biggest increase in brand value in 2021 in dollar terms. However, Tesla saw the greatest relative increase, with its brand value jumping by 184% in 2021 compared with 2020.

