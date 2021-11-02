Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

B2B decision-makers prefer thought leadership content that isn't salesy and that has a human tone and a clear point of view, according to recent research from Edelman and LinkedIn.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June and July, 2021, among 3,593 global B2B executives who consume thought leadership content.

Only 15% of respondents rate the overall quality of the thought leadership content they consume as very good or excellent.

How B2B decision-makers rate thought leadership content

B2B decision-makers say the biggest shortcomings of thought leadership content are that pieces are overly focused on selling and that they have unoriginal thinking/a lack of new ideas.

Biggest shortcomings of thought leadership content

Some 64% of respondents say they prefer leadership content with a human, less formal tone over content that is even toned and intellectual.

Some 67% of respondents say they prefer thought leadership content that prominently features the POV of an identifiable author over content that doesn't identify the author.

What B2B decision-makers recommend for thought leadership content

Most B2B decision-makers say they prefer thought leadership content that is provocative, features subject matter experts, utilizes third-party data, and focuses on analyzing current trends.

Types of thought leadership that B2B decision-makers prefer

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

