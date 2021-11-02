B2B decision-makers prefer thought leadership content that isn't salesy and that has a human tone and a clear point of view, according to recent research from Edelman and LinkedIn.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June and July, 2021, among 3,593 global B2B executives who consume thought leadership content.
Only 15% of respondents rate the overall quality of the thought leadership content they consume as very good or excellent.
B2B decision-makers say the biggest shortcomings of thought leadership content are that pieces are overly focused on selling and that they have unoriginal thinking/a lack of new ideas.
Some 64% of respondents say they prefer leadership content with a human, less formal tone over content that is even toned and intellectual.
Some 67% of respondents say they prefer thought leadership content that prominently features the POV of an identifiable author over content that doesn't identify the author.
Most B2B decision-makers say they prefer thought leadership content that is provocative, features subject matter experts, utilizes third-party data, and focuses on analyzing current trends.
