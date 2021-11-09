Marketers at enterprise companies are much more likely than marketers at small businesses to consider email accessibility factors when creating campaigns, according to recent research from Pathwire and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 92 email marketing professionals conducted in April 2021 and a second survey of 87 email marketing professionals conducted in June 2021.

Some 65% of marketers at enterprise companies (more than 500 employees) say they consider email accessibility factors such as color contrast, screen readers, and ADA compliance during email production and pre-deployment. This compares with just 42% of markers at small businesses (fewer than 50 employees) who say the same.

The most common approaches marketers say they are taking to address accessibility are writing short, descriptive headlines (56% say they do) and making links and buttons easy to see (54%).

Some 49% of marketers say they consider keyboard/screen reader interaction when designing and developing emails for accessibility and 38% say they consider low vision.

