Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketers at enterprise companies are much more likely than marketers at small businesses to consider email accessibility factors when creating campaigns, according to recent research from Pathwire and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 92 email marketing professionals conducted in April 2021 and a second survey of 87 email marketing professionals conducted in June 2021.

Some 65% of marketers at enterprise companies (more than 500 employees) say they consider email accessibility factors such as color contrast, screen readers, and ADA compliance during email production and pre-deployment. This compares with just 42% of markers at small businesses (fewer than 50 employees) who say the same.

Considering email accessibility factors in small business vs. enterprise

The most common approaches marketers say they are taking to address accessibility are writing short, descriptive headlines (56% say they do) and making links and buttons easy to see (54%).

How marketers make their email campaigns more accessible

Some 49% of marketers say they consider keyboard/screen reader interaction when designing and developing emails for accessibility and 38% say they consider low vision.

Situations marketers consider when designing email for accessibility

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 92 email marketing professionals conducted in April 2021 and a second survey of 87 email marketing professionals conducted in June 2021.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Do Marketers Consider Accessibility When Crafting Email Campaigns?" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.