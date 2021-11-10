This year has been better than last year for marketing agencies, with most finding more new business opportunities in 2021 compared with 2020, according to recent research from RSW/US.
The annual report was based on data from a survey conducted in September and October 2021 among 120 executives who work for marketing, advertising, and PR agencies.
Some 51% of marketing agency executives say the number of new business opportunities has increased relative to last year and 37% say it has stayed the same. Only 12% of marketing agency executives say the number of new business opportunities has decreased relative to last year.
Some 38% of marketing agency executives say obtaining new business in 2021 has been easier compared with last year and 35% say it has stayed the same.
In 2020, more than two-thirds (67%) of marketing agency executives said obtaining new business had become more difficult compared with the previous year.
Marketing agency executives say the most effective tools/approaches for generating new business over the past year have been gaining business from existing clients and referrals.
