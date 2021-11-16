People use their smartphones for a wide range of different activities during the workday, from sending emails and managing their calendars to checking social media and playing games, according to recent research from AdColony.
The report was based on data from a survey of 300 workers age 18 and older in the United States.
Some 68% of respondents say they use their smartphone to check email while working and 66% say they use their smartphone to text/message clients and/or colleagues.
Some 53% of respondents say they use their smartphone to check social media while taking work breaks, 50% say they use their phones to check the news, and 45% say they use their phones to play mobile games.
Some 71% of people who commute to work say they use their smartphone during their commute to listen to music or podcasts.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 300 workers age 18 and older in the United States.
Continue reading "What People Use Their Smartphones for While at Work" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Mobile Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Mobile:
- Five SMS Campaigns for B2B Marketers to Try
- How SMS Automation Bridges the Gap Between Your Sales Team and Customers and Supports Digital Transformation
- Audiences' Attitudes Toward Mobile Ads and Apps [Infographic]
- Why B2B Apps Need App Store Optimization Now More Than Ever
- The Most Effective Marketing Tactics for Driving App Installs