People use their smartphones for a wide range of different activities during the workday, from sending emails and managing their calendars to checking social media and playing games, according to recent research from AdColony.

The report was based on data from a survey of 300 workers age 18 and older in the United States.

Some 68% of respondents say they use their smartphone to check email while working and 66% say they use their smartphone to text/message clients and/or colleagues.

Popular smartphone activities while working

Some 53% of respondents say they use their smartphone to check social media while taking work breaks, 50% say they use their phones to check the news, and 45% say they use their phones to play mobile games.

Types of smartphone usage during work breaks

Some 71% of people who commute to work say they use their smartphone during their commute to listen to music or podcasts.

Smartphone activities during work commutes

