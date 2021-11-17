Marketers say collecting good-quality data is the biggest challenge they face when trying to execute a data-driven strategy, according to recent research from Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among 485 marketers.
Half of respondents say data quality is one of the biggest challenges they face when executing a data-driven marketing strategy.
Other top challenges include identifying/using appropriate solutions (33% cite it as a challenge) and interpreting and applying data (31%).
Marketers say the top factors that have had an impact on their data-driven marketing in the past year have been changing consumer behaviors (48%) and technology innovations (36%).
Most respondents (54%) say they are somewhat satisfied with their marketing team's ability to make effective decisions based on customer data.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among 485 marketers.
Continue reading "The Top Challenges Marketers Face in Executing Data-Driven Strategies" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy: