Marketers say collecting good-quality data is the biggest challenge they face when trying to execute a data-driven strategy, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2021 among 485 marketers.

Half of respondents say data quality is one of the biggest challenges they face when executing a data-driven marketing strategy.

Other top challenges include identifying/using appropriate solutions (33% cite it as a challenge) and interpreting and applying data (31%).

Marketers say the top factors that have had an impact on their data-driven marketing in the past year have been changing consumer behaviors (48%) and technology innovations (36%).

Most respondents (54%) say they are somewhat satisfied with their marketing team's ability to make effective decisions based on customer data.

