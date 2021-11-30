Most marketers say they plan to either maintain or increase their spend on email marketing in 2022, according to recent research from Litmus.

The report was based on data from a survey of nearly 400 marketing professionals around the world.

Some 43% of marketers say they plan to maintain their current spend level on email marketing in 2022 and 37% say they plan to increase their spend level.

Nearly a third (32%) of marketers say they plan to increase their budget for email team personnel in 2022 and 36% say they plan to invest more in integrating email with other channels.

Meanwhile, 62% of marketers say COVID-19 changed their email strategy a little bit, and 22% say it changed their strategy significantly.

Some 70% of marketers say email workload has increased since the start of the pandemic and 61% say email volume has increased.

