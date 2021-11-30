Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Most marketers say they plan to either maintain or increase their spend on email marketing in 2022, according to recent research from Litmus.

The report was based on data from a survey of nearly 400 marketing professionals around the world.

Some 43% of marketers say they plan to maintain their current spend level on email marketing in 2022 and 37% say they plan to increase their spend level.

Nearly a third (32%) of marketers say they plan to increase their budget for email team personnel in 2022 and 36% say they plan to invest more in integrating email with other channels.

2022 email budget spending plans

Meanwhile, 62% of marketers say COVID-19 changed their email strategy a little bit, and 22% say it changed their strategy significantly.

How COVID impacted email strategy

Some 70% of marketers say email workload has increased since the start of the pandemic and 61% say email volume has increased.

what increased, decreased, and remained the same during the pandemic

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

