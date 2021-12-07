B2B buyers say the sales behaviors that are the biggest deal-breakers are when a salesperson does not understand their business, talks too much, and is not supportive after a sale, according to recent research from Korn Ferry.
The report was based on data from a survey of 261 individuals who work for medium to large enterprises (more than $250M in annual revenue) and who are directly responsible for making B2B purchase decisions of $10,000 or more.
Half of B2B buyers say a salesperson not understanding their business negatively impacts their decision to buy, 38% say a salesperson talking too much/not listening, and 38% also say when a salesperson is not supportive after a sale.
The biggest deal-makers (behaviors that positively impact the decision to buy) are when a salesperson understands the business (55% cite) and when they demonstrate ROI/value (40%).
In virtual selling, B2B buyers say salespeople struggle most with effectively communicating empathy (32% disagree that salespeople are effective at this).
Most B2B buyers say that COVID-19 has not impacted the length of the buying cycle for large purchases from existing vendors/suppliers, but that it has lengthened the cycle for new vendors/suppliers.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 261 individuals who work for medium to large enterprises (more than $250M in annual revenue) and who are directly responsible for making B2B purchase decisions of $10,000 or more.
Continue reading "The 10 Sales Behaviors That Are Deal-Breakers for B2B Buyers" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy:
- Your Guide to Co-Marketing
- Standing Out From the Crowd and Salsabrating the Good: Jay Whitney on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- The Top Challenges Marketers Face in Executing Data-Driven Strategies
- Four Techniques for 'Story-Splitting' Your Marketing [Infographic]
- The New Business Climate for Marketing Agencies in 2021