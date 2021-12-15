B2B marketers say the top area that needs improvement between Marketing and Sales is feedback between the two groups, whereas B2B salespeople say the top area is coordination on target accounts, according to recent research from Convince & Convert and Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey of 346 B2B marketing and sales professionals (79% are at manager level or higher).
B2B marketers say the areas of Marketing-Sales alignment that need the most improvement are feedback between groups (32% cite), regular joint meetings (29%), and lead quality review (25%). B2B salespeople say the areas that need the most improvement are target accounts (29% cite), content planning (28%), budget planning (27%), and regular joint meetings (27%).
B2B marketers and salespeople both say that a lack of time is the biggest obstacle to alignment between Marketing and Sales (52% of salespeople cite as a top factor and 48% of marketers cite).
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 346 B2B marketing and sales professionals (79% are at manager level or higher).
Continue reading "The Top Areas of B2B Marketing-Sales Alignment That Need Improvement" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Management:
- Building Positive Company Culture While Intentionally Staying Small: Rob Simone on Marketing Smarts
- Maintaining Morale: Nine Tips to Keep Employees Happy and Engaged When Things Feel Out of Control
- Providing Quantitative Feedback to Creatives Is 'Mission Critical': CMOs Offer Five Tips
- Revenue Operations: The New Leader of Go-to-Market
- Nearly Painless Change Management: Katie Robbert of Trust Insights on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]