B2B marketers say the top area that needs improvement between Marketing and Sales is feedback between the two groups, whereas B2B salespeople say the top area is coordination on target accounts, according to recent research from Convince & Convert and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 346 B2B marketing and sales professionals (79% are at manager level or higher).

B2B marketers say the areas of Marketing-Sales alignment that need the most improvement are feedback between groups (32% cite), regular joint meetings (29%), and lead quality review (25%). B2B salespeople say the areas that need the most improvement are target accounts (29% cite), content planning (28%), budget planning (27%), and regular joint meetings (27%).

B2B marketers and salespeople both say that a lack of time is the biggest obstacle to alignment between Marketing and Sales (52% of salespeople cite as a top factor and 48% of marketers cite).

