B2B firms with sales and marketing performance that has greatly improved over the past year tend to share traits such as relying on good data, utilizing account-based strategies, and having well-aligned go-to-market teams, according to recent research from Dun & Bradstreet.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September and October 2021 among 605 marketing, sales, revenue operations, and data decision-makers in Canada, the UK, and the US who work for midsize and enterprise B2B or B2B-B2C companies.

Some 34% of respondents say their company’s marketing and/or sales performance improved greatly in the past 12 months. Those firms were classified as "leaders" in the report.

The researchers found that B2B firms that are sales and marketing leaders tend to share common traits, including a greater likelihood to align around a shared view of accounts, to engage with relevance throughout the buyer's journey, and to rely on account-based strategies.

B2B firms that are sales and marketing leaders are significantly more likely than other firms to have data that allows them to accurately identify target audiences, that is up-to-date about target audiences, that is structured consistently, and that is complete.

B2B firms that are sales and marketing leaders are also more likely to have complete confidence that their go-to-market (GTM) teams are aligned and working on a common view of accounts, have visibility into what is happening with accounts, and can track and measure campaign success.

