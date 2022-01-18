Most B2B firms do not have individuals or teams dedicated exclusively to account based marketing (ABM), according to recent research from The Marketing Practice.
The report was based on data from a survey of B2B executives from around the world.
Some 22% of respondents say their firm has marketers dedicated exclusively to ABM, 17% say they have a dedicated ABM team paired with local marketers, 59% say marketers at their firm balance ABM with other responsibilities, and 2% say they have an ABM team made up of both marketers and salespeople.
Among respondents who say marketers at their firm balance ABM with other activities, only 36% feel this setup supports their team’s success, compared with 73% of those whose firms have marketers dedicated to ABM.
Overall, just under half (49%) of respondents say their team's setup supports ABM success.
Some 65% of respondents say their marketing team sets ABM objectives in partnership with Sales, and that the approach impacts success.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of B2B executives from around the world.
Continue reading "Are B2B Firms Dedicating Staff Exclusively to Account-Based Marketing?" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Account-Based Marketing Resources
You may like these other MarketingProfs resources related to Account-Based Marketing.
B2B marketers know they have to treat leads as more than a name on a list, but that can be difficult when conducting ABM at scale. Here are four ways to use automation for ABM.
An omnichannel ABM approach is now considered the most efficient B2B marketing strategy, resulting in higher win rates, shorter sales cycles, and bigger deals. Here's how to make it work for you.
For B2B marketers, Q4 is when spending amps up to tap into remaining budget. To take advantage, tune-up your account-based marketing tactics. Follow these seven tips.
Toward the end of a B2B buying cycle, marketers may think their job is over. But they can still help close the deal by using account-based marketing tactics to continuously support Sales and further influence decision-makers.
Account-based marketing was once a manual and time-consuming game of connect-the-dots. Now, with data and automation, marketers can move beyond the basics of ABM to a new approach. Here's what you need to know.
Account-based marketing is a major trend in B2B marketing. Many marketers have secured funds for it in their 2021 budgets. But what does ABM actually mean, and what is it good for? Find out here.