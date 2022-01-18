Most B2B firms do not have individuals or teams dedicated exclusively to account based marketing (ABM), according to recent research from The Marketing Practice.

The report was based on data from a survey of B2B executives from around the world.

Some 22% of respondents say their firm has marketers dedicated exclusively to ABM, 17% say they have a dedicated ABM team paired with local marketers, 59% say marketers at their firm balance ABM with other responsibilities, and 2% say they have an ABM team made up of both marketers and salespeople.

Among respondents who say marketers at their firm balance ABM with other activities, only 36% feel this setup supports their team’s success, compared with 73% of those whose firms have marketers dedicated to ABM.

Overall, just under half (49%) of respondents say their team's setup supports ABM success.

Some 65% of respondents say their marketing team sets ABM objectives in partnership with Sales, and that the approach impacts success.

