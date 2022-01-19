In times of crisis, people say they want brand messaging to make them feel happy and motivated, according to recent research from Attest.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 2,000 working-age people in the United States.
Some 57% of respondents say brand messaging that makes them laugh/entertains them is appealing right now, and 47% say brand messaging that makes them feel motivated/inspired is appealing right now.
Just over a third (34%) of respondents say they want messaging that's educational, thought-provoking, or reassuring, and 18% say they want messaging that is inclusive.
Some 36% of respondents say they want brands to take a stand on poverty/inequality, and 36% also say they want brands to take a stand on racism.
Just under a quarter (24%) of respondents say they do not want brands to be political.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 2,000 working-age people in the United States.
Continue reading "How People Want Brand Messaging to Make them Feel" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Branding Resources
You may like these other MarketingProfs resources related to Branding.
Global consumers say Google is the most 'simple' brand in the world, with experiences that are easy to understand, transparent, and honest, according to recent research from Siegel+Gale.
Marketers increasingly believe that brand voice is critical to connecting with customers, and they also say striking the right tone is increasingly difficult, according to recent research from Phrasee.
Americans view the pharmaceutical industry as the least trustworthy industry, though their opinion of pharma companies has improved somewhat over the last year, according to recent research from the Public Affairs Council.
Apple is the world's most valuable brand for the ninth consecutive year, according to recent research from Interbrand.
Music plays a pivotal role in branding and advertising. Sam Parvin of Parvin Music discusses how she guides brands through adopting an audio strategy and choosing music that reflects their brand values.
Is there a straightforward way to connect brand investment with revenue? Maggie Gross of Deloitte Digital thinks so. She joined the Marketing Smarts podcast to discuss how to calculate the true value of brand.