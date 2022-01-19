Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

In times of crisis, people say they want brand messaging to make them feel happy and motivated, according to recent research from Attest.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 2,000 working-age people in the United States.

Some 57% of respondents say brand messaging that makes them laugh/entertains them is appealing right now, and 47% say brand messaging that makes them feel motivated/inspired is appealing right now.

Just over a third (34%) of respondents say they want messaging that's educational, thought-provoking, or reassuring, and 18% say they want messaging that is inclusive.

Which brand message types appeal to people right now

Some 36% of respondents say they want brands to take a stand on poverty/inequality, and 36% also say they want brands to take a stand on racism.

Just under a quarter (24%) of respondents say they do not want brands to be political.

What issues do people want brands to take a stand on

