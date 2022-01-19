In times of crisis, people say they want brand messaging to make them feel happy and motivated, according to recent research from Attest.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 2,000 working-age people in the United States.

Some 57% of respondents say brand messaging that makes them laugh/entertains them is appealing right now, and 47% say brand messaging that makes them feel motivated/inspired is appealing right now.

Just over a third (34%) of respondents say they want messaging that's educational, thought-provoking, or reassuring, and 18% say they want messaging that is inclusive.

Some 36% of respondents say they want brands to take a stand on poverty/inequality, and 36% also say they want brands to take a stand on racism.

Just under a quarter (24%) of respondents say they do not want brands to be political.

