Salespeople say 41% of their working time is lost to activities that don't generate revenue, on average, according to recent research from Dooly.
The report was based on data from a survey of 600 sales professionals in the United States.
Respondents say the top time-wasters that take them away from selling are attending internal calls/meetings (55% cite), scheduling internal calls/meetings (54%), and responding to internal inquiries via email/Slack/etc. (48%).
Some 95% of salespeople say reducing the time they spend on non-revenue generating activities would help them meet quota and 86% say it would increase their paycheck.
Salespeople say that if they had more time they would use it to contact prospects or existing customers (66% cite), meet with new prospects (64%), and make presentations/give demonstrations (42%).
