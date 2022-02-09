Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

TikTok had the biggest jump in brand value among major global brands in 2021, according to recent research from Brand Finance.

The research was based on a multi-part analysis which included a review of what brands receive for royalty agreements, a look at overall brand strength, and data from a survey of more than 100,000 people around the world (see the report for the full methodology).

TikTok had a 215% increase in brand value in 2021, the biggest of any brand examined. Snap ranked second (+184%) and South Korean internet company Kakao ranked third (+161%).

Alibaba had the biggest drop in brand value (-42%). 

Brand value change in 2021

Apple ranked as the most valuable global brand. It was followed by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Walmart. 

World's most valuable brands 2022

The researchers found brands in the retail sector have seen the biggest increase in brand value (+46%), in aggregate, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brand value change during COVID pandemic by sector

