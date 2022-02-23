People who have been working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic say teleworking has made it easier to balance their work and personal lives but has made them feel less connected to their coworkers, according to recent research from the Pew Research Center.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2022 among 10,237 adults age 18 and older in the United States.

Among employed adults who rarely or never worked from home before the pandemic and currently work from home, some 64% say working from home has made it easier to balance their work and personal lives, and 44% say working from home has made it easier to get work done.

Some 60% of people who have been working from home because of the pandemic say it has made them feel less connected to their coworkers.

Among employed adults whose offices are open but who are continuing to work from home, some 76% say a major reason is because they prefer to work from home. Only 42% say they are continuing to work from home because of concerns about being exposed to the coronavirus.

Among employed adults who are allowed to work from home but rarely or never do, some 61% say a major reason is because they prefer working from their office and 60% say a major reason is because they are more productive at their office.

