Chief marketing officers cite talent/labor issues, supply chain issues, and inflation as the biggest potential obstacles to growth in 2022, according to recent research from Chief Outsiders.
The report was based on data from a survey of 60 CMOs with Fortune 500 experience.
Respondents rank talent/labor issues, supply chain issues, and inflation as the top three potential headwinds to growth in 2022, significantly ahead of new COVID-19 measures.
Some 47% of CMOs believe the economic and business climate in 2022 will have a negative impact on their ability to meet their performance goals, and 46% believe the economic and business climate will have a positive impact.
CMOs say setting the growth agenda is the most important goal that's been assigned to them for 2022 by their CEO/senior leadership.
Some 83% of respondents believe CMOs should take the lead in defining and activating a brand's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.
