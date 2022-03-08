Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Chief marketing officers cite talent/labor issues, supply chain issues, and inflation as the biggest potential obstacles to growth in 2022, according to recent research from Chief Outsiders.

The report was based on data from a survey of 60 CMOs with Fortune 500 experience.

Respondents rank talent/labor issues, supply chain issues, and inflation as the top three potential headwinds to growth in 2022, significantly ahead of new COVID-19 measures.

Potential headwinds to growth in 2022 according to CMOs

Some 47% of CMOs believe the economic and business climate in 2022 will have a negative impact on their ability to meet their performance goals, and 46% believe the economic and business climate will have a positive impact.

Most likely impact of economic and business impacts on CMOs' ability to meet business goals

CMOs say setting the growth agenda is the most important goal that's been assigned to them for 2022 by their CEO/senior leadership.

Priorities for CMOs in 2022

Some 83% of respondents believe CMOs should take the lead in defining and activating a brand's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

Should CMOs take the lead in defining a brand's ESG

