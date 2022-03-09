B2B marketers say the biggest challenges they face with demand generation are generating high-quality leads and collecting high-quality data, according to recent research from HIPB2B and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 183 marketers who work for B2B firms.

Some 42% of B2B marketers say generating high-quality leads is among the greatest challenges to the success of their demand generation program and 40% say collecting high-quality data is among the greatest challenges.

Email is the most used channel for demand generation by B2B marketers (68% of survey respondents say they use).

Some 60% of B2B marketers say the number of leads generated for their firm has increased over the past 12 months.

Three quarters of B2B marketers surveyed say they need to increase the number of leads generated in the next 12 months to achieve their goals.

