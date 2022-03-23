B2B marketers say the biggest benefits of a data-driven demand generation strategy are better lead quality and better customer experiences, according to recent research from Act-On and Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 17, 2022, and January 25, 2022, among 115 B2B marketing professionals.
Respondents say the most important benefits of executing an effective data-driven demand generation strategy are improved lead quality (49% cite as a top benefit), improved customer experiences (39%), increased campaign ROI (36%), and more leads (35%).
Some 95% of B2B marketers believe that demand generation is significantly improved when a data-driven strategy is used.
B2B marketers say the most challenging aspects of using data to drive demand are measuring results (41% cite as a top challenge), making data actionable (39%), identifying target audiences/accounts (33%), and aligning the priorities of Marketing and Sales (33%).
Most (54%) B2B marketers somewhat agree that the quality of their data allows them to make effective decisions on where to spend marketing and/or sales resources.
