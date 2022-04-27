Women in revenue-generating roles say compensation is the top challenge they face at work, according to recent research from Women in Revenue.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December, 2021, among 2,396 women who work in revenue-generating areas such as sales, marketing, revenue operations, and customer success.
Some 40% of respondents cite compensation as one of the top issues they face at work. Additional top issues include work-life balance (35% cite) and needing to increase the number of women in leadership roles (34%).
More than half (52%) of women in revenue-generating roles say transparent compensation information is important when considering a job offer.
Some 42% of respondents say they have no idea if they are being paid equitably compared with their male peers and 17% say they are positive they are not being paid equitably.
Women in revenue-generating roles say the job benefits that are most important to them are the option to work from home (51% cite) and flexible work hours (50%).
Some 53% of respondents say working from home due to the pandemic has not had an impact on their career and 36% say it has had a positive impact on their career.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December, 2021, among 2,396 women who work in revenue impacting areas such as sales, marketing, revenue operations, and customer success.
Continue reading "The Top Challenges Women Face in Revenue-Generating Roles" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Career Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Career Management:
- The Life of a Social Media Manager [Infographic]
- LinkedIn Data on Marketing Jobs: 'The Great Reshuffle' Is Real
- How Employers Can Foster a Stronger Culture and Reduce Burnout
- The State of B2B Marketing Training
- Four Ways Marketers Can Look After Their Mental Health [Infographic]
- The Positives and Negatives of Working From Home