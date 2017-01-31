Social Media for E-Commerce Marketing [Infographic]

Marketers have had a notoriously hard time converting e-commerce customers via social channels, but it doesn't have to be that way, according to online merchant platform Payever.
The company released an infographic that depicts how people use social media and how social media can lead to conversions.
Social networks are expected to have 2.5 billion users by 2018, according to data cited by the infographic, and they offer a huge opportunity for marketers to target based on online behavior and preferences.
Furthermore, social media advertising can be one of the most cost-effective ways to reach your audience, the infographic suggests.
To learn more about how a well structured social media e-commerce marketing strategy can help you convert, see the infographic:
It's been rightly mentioned that the reason why social media marketing is gaining popularity over other mediums like print Ads and TVCs is majorly because you gets to target the relevant audience through social media..Another important aspect is that social media gives the brand an identity, a face that the consumers can interact with unlike the other traditional media .It therefore provides an excellent opportunity for a brand to showcase the brand ideals and values and actually talk to the consumers as a living entity.