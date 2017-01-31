Social Media for E-Commerce Marketing [Infographic]

Marketers have had a notoriously hard time converting e-commerce customers via social channels, but it doesn't have to be that way, according to online merchant platform Payever.

The company released an infographic that depicts how people use social media and how social media can lead to conversions.

Social networks are expected to have 2.5 billion users by 2018, according to data cited by the infographic, and they offer a huge opportunity for marketers to target based on online behavior and preferences.

Furthermore, social media advertising can be one of the most cost-effective ways to reach your audience, the infographic suggests.

To learn more about how a well structured social media e-commerce marketing strategy can help you convert, see the infographic:



