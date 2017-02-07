How to Navigate the Social Media Advertising Solar System [Infographic]

If you're not an expert in social media advertising, the process can feel like you're on another planet.

Luckily, marketing automation software company Marketo has produced an infographic that explains the various ways you can use advertising on some of the main social media platforms.

For example, 53% of marketers use YouTube in marketing efforts, and there are more 18-49-year-olds on YouTube mobile than any cable network in the US, the infographic states. But, before committing to it, you need to understand your own brand and your audience, the infographic suggests.

If you're trying to figure out which social platforms to start with, it might help to know that 78% of marketers are satisfied with the value Facebook Ads provide, according to the infographic.

To see more about how social media advertising can help your content and messaging blast off, click or tap on the infographic for a larger version:



