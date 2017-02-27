Tips for Your Instagram Posts, Plus a Perfect Profile Page [Infographic]

Last week we posted an infographic with 139 facts about Instagram, and we're continuing our Instagram theme this week with actionable tips on how to improve your brand's account on the image-sharing platform.

Your posts might be what draws people to follow your brand, but a strong profile is the perfect place to help them learn more.

An infographic by social media management, monitoring, and engagement platform Buzzlogix explains how to set up your Instagram profile; it also provides general tips on how to best use Instagram.

For example, the infographic explains that while the use of hashtags in your posts can help build your audience, using hashtags in your profile can turn people off.

Additionally, while using a URL to drive to a product that you are selling is acceptable in posts, the URL in your profile should be a direct link to your website.





To see if you're making the most of Instagram, tap or click on the infographic for a larger version: