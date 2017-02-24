139 Stats and Facts About Instagram [Infographic]

From its launch in 2010 to its acquisition by Facebook in 2012 and its 600 million-user milestone, Instagram has grown into a social media phenomenon.

WebsiteBuilder.org, which helps people figure out which website builder to use, created an infographic that highlights 139 facts and stats about the photo-sharing platform.

The infographic shows the top emojis used on Instagram (the heart is number one), the top filters (Clarendon wins), the top Instagram accounts (surprise... the most popular account isn't a celebrity!), and much more.

It dives into demographics, gives tips on how to use the platform for marketing, and breaks down the accounts with the most followers in sports and politics.

