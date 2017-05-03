Five Classic (but Ridiculous) Objections to Employee Advocacy [Infographic]

Your employees may be your brand's biggest fans, and taking advantage of their enthusiasm can have benefits for both your brand and the employees, explains an infographic by GaggleAMP, a social media company that specializes in getting employees involved in brand advocacy.

Many marketers, however, still hear management object to the practice, citing concerns that having employees share similar messages will look spammy, or employees are too busy and don't have time to post on social media.

The folks at GaggleAMP address those concerns with data. For example, employees of socially engaged companies are 20% more likely to stay with their companies and 27% more likely to feel optimistic about their company's future, the infographic explains.

As for metrics, content shared by employees receives eight times more engagement than content shared otherwise, the infographic says.

To see more reasons why your brand may want to consider employee advocacy, see the infographic:



