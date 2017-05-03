My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Five Classic (but Ridiculous) Objections to Employee Advocacy [Infographic]

by   |    |  675 views
Email
Top

Your employees may be your brand's biggest fans, and taking advantage of their enthusiasm can have benefits for both your brand and the employees, explains an infographic by GaggleAMP, a social media company that specializes in getting employees involved in brand advocacy.

Many marketers, however, still hear management object to the practice, citing concerns that having employees share similar messages will look spammy, or employees are too busy and don't have time to post on social media.

The folks at GaggleAMP address those concerns with data. For example, employees of socially engaged companies are 20% more likely to stay with their companies and 27% more likely to feel optimistic about their company's future, the infographic explains.

As for metrics, content shared by employees receives eight times more engagement than content shared otherwise, the infographic says.

To see more reasons why your brand may want to consider employee advocacy, see the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementContentContent MarketingCopywritingWritingWriting Whitepapers

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!