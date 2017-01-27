Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

How Marketers Can Use Snapchat in 2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  965 views
Snapchat has more than 150 million users, but many marketers don't yet know how to tap into its audience.

Delmondo, a video analytics software platform and creative studio, has put together an infographic containing facts about Snapchat as well as tips on how to use its marketing and advertising features.

"Snapchat is ideal for real-time social media marketing because it can give the audience direct access to live events," the infographic states.

Snapchat's most expensive offering is Discover ads, starting at over $40,000, according to the infographic.

But there are other options: Snapchat has several advertising products, including sponsored geofilters, sponsored lenses, and 3V ads that display between stories.


To learn more about how you can use Snapchat to support your business, see the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AdvertisingB2CCustomer EngagementSnapchatSocial MediaVideos

