Eight SEO Trends to Expect in 2017 [Infographic]

We recently shared an infographic about Google's biggest search algorithm changes last year, and the evolution of the search landscape depicted in that infographic isn't expected to slow down this year.

Eight predictions about SEO—what search engine optimization has in store for marketers in 2017—are outlined and explained in another infographic, created by CJG Digital Marketing.

Among the predictions:

• Increased adoption of Google AMP (accelerated mobile pages). AMP is just one way to improve the overall performance of the mobile Web.

• The rise of voice search. In 2016, Google reported that 20% of searches on its mobile app were voice searches, according to data cited in the infographic.





• Machine-learning and artificial intelligence. The infographic predicts that Google may release more machine-learning updates beyond RankBrain.

To see more predictions, check out the infographic. Just tap or click it to view a larger version.