Eight SEO Trends to Expect in 2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,325 views
We recently shared an infographic about Google's biggest search algorithm changes last year, and the evolution of the search landscape depicted in that infographic isn't expected to slow down this year.

Eight predictions about SEO—what search engine optimization has in store for marketers in 2017—are outlined and explained in another infographic, created by CJG Digital Marketing.

Among the predictions:

Increased adoption of Google AMP (accelerated mobile pages). AMP is just one way to improve the overall performance of the mobile Web.

The rise of voice search. In 2016, Google reported that 20% of searches on its mobile app were voice searches, according to data cited in the infographic.


Machine-learning and artificial intelligence. The infographic predicts that Google may release more machine-learning updates beyond RankBrain.

To see more predictions, check out the infographic. Just tap or click it to view a larger version.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AIContentCustomer ExperienceGooglePersonal BrandingSearch Engine MarketingSearch EnginesSEO

Comments

  • by Yahli Fri Feb 17, 2017 via web

    Great, informative, infographic! Looking forward to sharing.

