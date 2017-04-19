The State of Content and Influencer Marketing [Infographic]

As content and influencer marketing continue to become staples of the marketing repertoire, marketers must continually determine how to best use influencer content for brands.

Marketers lean toward using influencers for "snackable" and visually consumed content, like infographics, animated imagery, and short videos, an infographic by Izea explains.

But working with an influencer involves more than just asking him or her to put out useful content to promote your brand. Influencers must be credible and respected for the content to be effective to their audiences.

Of course, it's all got to be legal as well. Nearly 25% of influencer creators have reported that a client has asked them not to disclose that they were compensated, which is a violation of FTC rules.

For more on the state of influencers in the creator economy, check out the infographic:





