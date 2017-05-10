Social Media Use by Generation [Infographic]

There will be 2.67 billion social media users worldwide by 2018, according to estimated cited in an infographic by Personal Money Service.

If more than one-third of the world is on social media, how can you make sure the right message gets to the right people?

The infographic suggests one way is to know your audience by generation. For example, it cites a statistic that Generation Z prefers to see real people rather than celebrities in their advertisements, and that 68% of Generation X makes buying decisions based on reviews.

The infographic also provides an overview of some of the major social media channels; it notes, for example, that 79% of all Twitter accounts are outside the US, and 65% of leading brands have an Instagram account.

To see more about how different generations use Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest, check out the infographic:



