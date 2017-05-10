My Cart (0)
Social Media Use by Generation [Infographic]

There will be 2.67 billion social media users worldwide by 2018, according to estimated cited in an infographic by Personal Money Service.

If more than one-third of the world is on social media, how can you make sure the right message gets to the right people?

The infographic suggests one way is to know your audience by generation. For example, it cites a statistic that Generation Z prefers to see real people rather than celebrities in their advertisements, and that 68% of Generation X makes buying decisions based on reviews.

The infographic also provides an overview of some of the major social media channels; it notes, for example, that 79% of all Twitter accounts are outside the US, and 65% of leading brands have an Instagram account.

To see more about how different generations use Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer BehaviorDemographicsFacebookInstagramPinterestSocial MediaTwitterYouTube

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Darrell Ellens Wed May 10, 2017 via web

    Hi Laura,

    Nice infographic. I was hoping to get your permission to use this infographic in a course that I am going to be teaching. I thought I would go with GREEN content, content already produced.

    Let me know your thoughts.

    Darrell Ellens
    604-744-5733
    socialmedia@shaw.ca

