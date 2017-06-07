How to Build a Better Social Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

Social media marketing is inarguably one of the most effective ways to segment and target specific audiences, build brand awareness, and connect with consumers and clients.

However, it isn't without its mysteries, and many business owners and marketers are eager to level-up their strategy and make the most of this valuable channel.

That's where Yeager Marketing's infographic comes in. It touches on several key points to creating a successful social campaign.

According to the infographic, 80% of your audience will read your content title, but only 20% will read the content. The graphic continues with tips on how to improve that ratio, such as how to best use visual and interactive content.

For more ideas to improve your social marketing savvy, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.








