Why Social Media Is the Best Thing to Happen to Marketing Automation [Infographic]

A marketing automation platform can be one of your most helpful technologies.

Those platforms allow marketers to score, nurture, and attribute leads, and brands that use marketing automation on average register a 68% increase in customer engagement and a 77% increase in conversions, according to an infographic by social media management platform Oktopost.

But your marketing automation platform is only as good as the data you put into it, and the infographic suggests that sending data from your website and email campaigns is not enough.

Social media data is often siloed, but 84% of CEOs and VPs use social media to make purchasing decisions, according to the infographic, so it's a channel you don't want to ignore.

To see more reasons to include social data in your marketing automation platform, check out the full infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Mark Tue Jun 13, 2017 via web

    Great article,

    I own a flooring showroom business and social media is a big part of my advertising.

    thanks

    Mark

