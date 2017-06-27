My Cart (0)
Owned, Paid, and Earned: The Social Media Trifecta [Infographic]

Owned, earned, and paid social media are all critical tactics for a social media marketer's success. But today, with earned and owned social media performance at an all-time low, according to an infographic by social media platform Tracx, marketers are often laser-focused on the paid aspect.

However, the real magic happens when all three work together, creating the "Social Trifecta."

The infographic explains that 80% of social media today is paid, while 70% of social conversations about brands take place on earned social media channels.

It goes on to show how owned and earned media work together, and how you can turn earned into owned, and owned into paid.

To see what the social media trifecta can do for your marketing strategy, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

