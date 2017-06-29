How to Improve Your Marketing ROI With Google AdWords [Infographic]

Your marketing mix probably consists of a variety of channels: print, email, social, maybe even television and radio. With varying returns on investment across all those methods, a savvy marketer is always looking at which channels bring down costs and increase revenues.

Google AdWords can be a great way to achieve those ROI goals, and this infographic by digital marketing agency SMBclix explains the details.

With an average cost per thousand impressions (CPM) of $1.44, Google AdWords came in lower than other marketing channels, including social media ($2.50), newspaper ($16.00), and direct mail ($57.00), according to data cited in the infographic.

The top three paid ad spots get 41% of clicks on a Google search results page, the infographic says, and Google's display campaigns reach 80% of global Internet users.

To see how Google AdWords might help your ROI, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



