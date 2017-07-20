The Indispensable Social Media Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

When setting up social media posts, it's easy to get into a routine in what you post, when you post, and how you set up your posts.

Today's infographic may pull you out of that rut. In addition to sizing specs, it also includes keyboard shortcuts and tips for posting on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The infographic, created by On Blast Blog, highlights tools that complement each social platform. It also includes the best times of the day to post and trends marketers should expect in social media.

And it wraps up with a formula for writing irresistible headlines.

Just tap or click the infographic to see a larger version:



