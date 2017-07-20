Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

The Indispensable Social Media Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,991 views
When setting up social media posts, it's easy to get into a routine in what you post, when you post, and how you set up your posts.

Today's infographic may pull you out of that rut. In addition to sizing specs, it also includes keyboard shortcuts and tips for posting on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The infographic, created by On Blast Blog, highlights tools that complement each social platform. It also includes the best times of the day to post and trends marketers should expect in social media.

And it wraps up with a formula for writing irresistible headlines.

Just tap or click the infographic to see a larger version:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by PG Thu Jul 20, 2017 via web

    Seriously, still showing the old LinkedIn interface?

