My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Lowdown on the Rise of Influencer Marketing [Infographic]

by   |    |  838 views
Email
Top

We've written before about how influencer marketing is on the rise, and today's infographic continues that theme and also explores why the marketing tactic is so popular.

With an average of $7.65 return on each dollar spent, according to an infographic by Influencer Marketing Hub, it's easy to see why brands that try out influencer marketer often stick with it.

The infographic also shows that the number of platforms and agencies in the space has grown 220% in the last two years.

Influencer marketing is effective say 84% of marketers according to the infographic. And 55% of marketers say they acquire better customers through influencer marketing.

For the full scoop on influencer marketing, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Influencer MarketingInstagramMarketing BudgetsMarketing StrategyROI

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!