The Lowdown on the Rise of Influencer Marketing [Infographic]

We've written before about how influencer marketing is on the rise, and today's infographic continues that theme and also explores why the marketing tactic is so popular.

With an average of $7.65 return on each dollar spent, according to an infographic by Influencer Marketing Hub, it's easy to see why brands that try out influencer marketer often stick with it.

The infographic also shows that the number of platforms and agencies in the space has grown 220% in the last two years.

Influencer marketing is effective say 84% of marketers according to the infographic. And 55% of marketers say they acquire better customers through influencer marketing.

