Four Reasons Your Business Should Be on Instagram [Infographic]

People remember 80% of what they see, 20% of what they read, and 10% of what they hear, according to an infographic by Instagram service provider Gramlike.

So it's no wonder than Instagram is a popular social media platform, and not just for consumers but for brands as well.

With 90% of Interbrand's "Top 100 Global Brands" on Instagram, and 53% of Instagram users following their favorite brands on the social network, according to the infographic, it's clear that the platform can be valuable when it's used well.

The infographic gives tips on how to accomplish exactly that, such as noting that posts with location tags drive higher engagement than those without, and images with faces receive 38% more likes than those without.

To see more about how brands are using Instagram and what they're getting out of it, check out the infographic:



