The Definitive Report About the Best Times to Post on Social Media [Infographic]

We've all been there: You read a study and learn a new best-practice, only to see another study that contradicts the first one.

Bang your head against the keyboard no more. Marketing calendar company CoSchedule has compiled various reports about the best times to post on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google+ into one helpful infographic.

The infographic also provides tips for each of the social media platforms, as well as tips on how to apply all the findings.

Some highlights:

Posting on Facebook at 3 PM will get you the most clicks, but a 1 PM post will get you the most shares.

B2B Twitter accounts perform 16% better during business hours, and B2C accounts perform 17% better on weekends.

LinkedIn is still considered the professional social media, but the best times to post are before and after work.

To get the whole picture, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version:



