The Most Important B2B Digital Marketing Trends and Stats of 2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,026 views
Top

Put away all those single-channel research reports on B2B marketing, and save yourself some time with a look at today's infographic. The team at Bubblegum Search read those reports for you and compiled stats about B2B trends in email, content, mobile, search, and social into one convenient place.

Among the stats highlighted in the infographic are the following:

• Some 71% of B2B researchers begin with a generic Google search.

• Over half of B2B researchers are Millennials.

• Only 33% of B2B brands use Instagram, but it has the highest interaction rate of the social platforms; LinkedIn is still considered the most effective, however.


For more stats that are sure to get B2B marketers talking, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version. 


Comments

  by Annette DeCaire Fri Sep 1, 2017 via web

    I cannot read the tiny print in the white circles. Would be helpful if it were larger! (And no, I don't need glasses lol!)

