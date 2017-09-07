My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Social Media Cheat Sheet for Image Sizes [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,836 views
Email
Top

Social media marketers and graphic designers, listen up!

Occasionally we post infographics of social media sizing guides. We don't mean to repeat ourselves, but these guides are really useful, so we like to give you a chance to catch them when they come up.

You'll want to bookmark todays' guide to social media image sizes to make your content creation easy and streamlined—and to make sure you're up to date.

Product review site WeAreTop10 compiled the image-posting rules from Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube into one easy-to-reference infographic.

To see the guidelines, just check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

ContentFacebookGoogle+InstagramLinkedInPinterestSocial MediaTwitterYouTube

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!