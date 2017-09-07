Social Media Cheat Sheet for Image Sizes [Infographic]

Social media marketers and graphic designers, listen up!

Occasionally we post infographics of social media sizing guides. We don't mean to repeat ourselves, but these guides are really useful, so we like to give you a chance to catch them when they come up.

You'll want to bookmark todays' guide to social media image sizes to make your content creation easy and streamlined—and to make sure you're up to date.

Product review site WeAreTop10 compiled the image-posting rules from Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube into one easy-to-reference infographic.

To see the guidelines, just check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.





